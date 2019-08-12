The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host a “Lunch and Learn” program titled “Abolition and the Monadnock Region” on Thursday, Aug. 15, at noon.
From the 1830s to the 1860s, abolitionists worked to end slavery in the United States. This program will cover the history of the abolition movement in the Monadnock Region. Guests will learn about Moses Cheney’s Underground Railroad station, Frederick Douglass’ speaking engagements in area churches, the Hutchinson Family Singers who gave voice to the movement, the work of local anti-slavery societies, and the 1842 mob that broke up an anti-slavery convention in the Hancock Meetinghouse.
Lunch and Learn programs begin with a lunch of wrap sandwiches and salad with a light dessert followed by the talk. The program will be held in Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, 19 Grove St., Peterborough.
Tickets are $15 ($12 for Monadnock Center members). Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, visit MonadnockCenter.org or call the Monadnock Center at 924-3235.