The Keene State Theatre and Dance Department will present its spring production, “A Year with Frog and Toad.” The musical for children and adults runs March 3 to 6 at 7:30 p.m. and March 7 at 1 and 4 p.m. It will take place in the Wright Theater at the college’s Redfern Arts Center.
Based on the children’s book “Days with Frog and Toad” by Arnold Lobel, “A Year with Frog and Toad” premiered on Broadway in 2002.
The show features music and dancing and audience participation. It lasts just over an hour, with no intermission, and is suitable for children ages 4 and up, said Kirstin Riegler, assistant professor of theatre and dance, who directs the production. Theater-goers will also have a chance to meet the cast after the show, as the actors will come into the hall to greet the audience.
Tickets are $12 general admission, $8 for seniors and youth and $6 for Keene State students. For information, contact boxoffice@keene.edu or 358-2168.