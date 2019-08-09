The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host a downtown Peterborough walking tour on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10:30 a.m. The tour is free and open to the public.
From the days when downtown was known as “Smithville” to its more recent past, Peterborough’s center has been shaped by economic opportunities, architectural fashions and natural disasters. The walk begins at The Monadnock Center for History and Culture at 19 Grove St. and explores the buildings, businesses and architecture found along Grove, Main, Depot and School Streets.
The walk is an informal and interactive conversation with participants encouraged to ask questions and share their own knowledge of the people and places that have created the town’s commercial center.
The walking tour is held rain or shine and takes approximately an hour and a half.
Information: 924-3235 or MonadnockCenter.org.