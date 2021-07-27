After an unintended hiatus in 2020, The Keene Family YMCA is set to hold its annual fundraising event, the Sneaker Ball, on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Y’s Membership for All fund, which provides financial assistance for membership and critical services such as child care, swimming lessons and summer camps to members of the community.
“First and foremost, this event is a fundraiser,” said Paul Miller, director of Development and Community Impact at the Keene Family YMCA. “The funds raised help the Y continue to ensure that our programs and services remain accessible to all.”
This year’s event is being billed as the “Recess Edition,” signifying a departure from the formal gala the Y typically holds each April. This year’s event will be held outdoors in the field at the entrance to the YMCA on Summit Road. The field will be sectioned into 44 pods, each large enough to accommodate up to six people.
The event will also feature live music, food, games, raffles, contests and attractions prior to an interactive screening of the classic film, “Back to the Future.” Attendees will also have a chance to have their photo taken with a real-life replica of the DeLorean time machine used in the film.
Standard pods cost $240. There are a limited number of VIP pods for $360, which offer extra perks like early entry to the event, swag bags and a personal server for the event.
Tickets are available online at keeneymca.org. For more information, contact the Keene Family YMCA at 352-6002.