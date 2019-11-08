Shin Freedman will introduce her book, "A Doll for a Day: Growing Up Post-War Korea," on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. in Brattleboro.
Freedman's book tells the story of a girl who grew up in Korea in the 1950s and 1960s and her unusual coming of age drama. Like an ox, she worked hard to be useful and worthy to all around her while accomplishing her lifetime goal of being educated. Kyung-Shin Choi (Freedman) vividly recalls the first student anti-government demonstration in Taegu and the military revolution of the 5.16 Coup D'etat. What were this young Korean girl's dreams? How did she learn to speak up? How did she support herself, stay in school and finish her education? We meet the people who influenced her early life: teachers and family members.
