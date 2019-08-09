The Community Conversations series at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host a conversation on the role of the arts in the Monadnock Region on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
The Monadnock Region has long been home to artists and arts organizations. Today, the arts generate over $18 million annually in the region making the arts a powerful sector in our local economy. In the wake of the recently announced closure of the Sharon Arts Center school and gallery, this Community Conversation asks how do we realize the value of the arts in our community? What can we do to promote and increase support for this valuable sector?
Community Conversations begin with short presentations by a panel of “Conversation Sparkers” and then the floor is open for comments, questions and conversation. The panel for this conversation includes Jessica Gelter, Arts Alive; Mary Goldthwaite-Gagne, Art Educator and co-founder of The Glass Museum/ Broke: The Affordable Art Fair; Ginnie Lupi, N.H. State Council on the Arts; and David Macy, MacDowell Colony. Jeanne Dietsch will moderate the discussion.
Community Conversations is a series that explores many of the issues impacting our communities. A partnership between the Monadnock Center for History and Culture and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, each Conversation features local experts talking about challenges faced by our communities. Some issues are global in nature, but each conversation is designed to examine the topic from a local perspective. The program provides residents with the opportunity to learn more about issues impacting their communities, to engage in a civil dialog with speakers and with each other, and to come away with a sense that there are things that individuals and communities can do to foster change and improvement.
Community Conversations are held in Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Community Conversations are free and all are welcome. For directions or more information about the Monadnock Center’s programs, visit MonadnockCenter.org or call 924-3235.