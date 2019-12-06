A marathon readers’ theater production of Charles Dickens’ classic story “A Christmas Carol” will be performed by the Edge Ensemble Theatre Company Saturday at the Keene Public Library. The performance begins at 2 p.m. in Heberton Hall at the library at 60 Winter St.
The timeless and universal novella was first published in London on Dec. 19, 1843. Inspired by the poor children during the mid-19th century, “A Christmas Carol” tells the story of a bitter old man, Ebenezer Scrooge, and his conversion to a kinder person after visitations by the ghost of his former business.
The reading is directed by Catherine Behrens, who has been an active member of The Edge Ensemble since 2008 and is the founder of the Hourglass Readers, which performs readings of classical works in abridged versions. The Edge Ensemble was formed in 1980 has been producing plays — from classics like “Romeo and Juliet” and contemporary masterpieces such as “The Crucible,” to human dramas like “On Golden Pond” as well as staged readings, educational events, and workshops since 2008.
The performance is the first in a month-long series dedicated to Charles Dickens. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., the library will screen the documentary “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” which examines the life of Charles Dickens. Then the community is invited to a Victorian Holiday Tea on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and a Hampstead Stage Company performance of “Oliver Twist” on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m.
Information: Gail Zachariah at 352-0157 or gzachariah@ci.keene.nh.us.