The Monadnock Localvores recently announced that 30 local youth have been awarded the 2022 Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship award.
All scholarship recipients demonstrated a desire to learn more about farming and gardening. Through the scholarship they will have the opportunity to attend a farm camp of their choice this summer.
The Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship endeavors to connect young people with agriculture and the natural world by giving regional children an opportunity, through summer camp, to experience sustainable farming practices first-hand.
During his lifetime, Jeffrey P. Smith, a former member of the Monadnock Localvore Steering Committee, was an enthusiastic supporter of sustainability and local agriculture. The Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship Program was initiated in August 2009 to maintain his vision.
This year’s scholarship was made by possible from the contribution of private donors, local organizations, and is administered by the Cheshire County Conservation District. This year’s local sponsors are the Elm City Rotary Club, Food Connects Employee Donation Fund, Cheshire County Farm Bureau, and the Keene Lions Club Foundation.
To make a donation, go to www.cheshireconservation.org/donate. Donations to the fund may also be made by mail, checks can be made payable to “CCCD” and addressed to 11 Industrial Park Dr., Walpole, NH 03608. Please include “Localvore” in the memo line.
For further information, or to be added to an email list to be notified of next year’s application, contact Benee Hershon at 603-756-2988, extension 3011 or email benee@cheshireconservation.org.