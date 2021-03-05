100+ Women Who Care Monadnock, an all-volunteer nonprofit, recently added three new members to its steering committee.
Sally Garhart Eneguess of Peterborough, a recently retired physician, will be reviewing and organizing nominations of nonprofits to receive donations from the organization; Lynn Merlone, a former counselor in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, will take charge of the website and social media; and Sharon Bailly, owner of TWP Marketing & Technical Communications, is handling written public relations.
The more than 200 members of 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock select a nonprofit organization every quarter to receive a check of $50 or more from each member. Eligible organizations must serve the residents in any of 14 towns in the Monadnock Region. The organization has raised over $266,000 for local charity over the last eight years, with each quarterly donation currently exceeding $11,000.
To nominate a nonprofit organization or find out more about 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock, visit https://www.100womenwhocaremonadnock.com/. Nominations for the next virtual quarterly meeting will be accepted until March 31. New members are always welcome.