The Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the historic building on Friday and Saturday.
The event will feature presentations, food, vendors, music on the town green at 13 Town Hall Road in Acworth.
Friday night at 7 the Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus will present a concert to benefit the United Church of Acworth.
On Saturday, activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First, the Meetinghouse bell will be rung in honor of loved ones and community members. Anyone who would like to have the bell tolled for someone may do so by donation. Send requests to Mary Hildreth, 553 NH Route 123A, Alstead, NH 03602.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Acworth Silsby Library will hold a book sale at the town hall; from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., crafts, antiques and local organizations will be on the common with basket raffles and music; a chicken barbecue will be held at noon to benefit the Acworth Meetinghouse ($15); and at 1:30 p.m. a dedication of the horse sheds will be held with guest speaker Helen Frink, chair of the Acworth Cemetery Trustees.