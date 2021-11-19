For the 12th year, independent businesses and community members in the Monadnock Region will celebrate Plaid Friday the day after Thanksgiving. During this year’s event, which falls on Nov. 26, 20 locally owned businesses will serve as Plaid Friday hubs.
As an alternative to Black Friday, individuals are encouraged to wear plaid on Plaid Friday to show support for the local economy while spending more dollars at locally owned businesses during the holiday season.
Plaid Friday hubs have pledged to photograph customers who are decked out in plaid and answer questions about Plaid Friday. The Local Crowd Monadnock will post all Plaid Friday photos throughout the day on its Facebook page.
This year, Savings Bank of Walpole will host a Plaid Friday launch party from Nov. 26 through 30. The bank will set up information tables at its Keene and Winchester branches. Community members are encouraged to wear plaid throughout the week and stop by the bank to take a selfie in front of the bank’s Plaid Friday backdrop. Savings Bank of Walpole will then share these photos on social media.
“With SBW being the community’s local bank, we want to show our support for our local businesses,” said Danielle Ruffo, Savings Bank of Walpole’s AVP, Community Engagement. “SBW serves many customers in our community — and keeping your money local is what we are all about. Supporting Plaid Friday and the Shop Indie Local movement is all part of helping our local community thrive and grow.”
Ted’s Shoe & Sport at 115 Main St. in Keene will host a luxury box photo booth inside the store on Nov. 26 from noon to 2 p.m.