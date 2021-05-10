Several 18th-century living events will be held this spring and summer at the Wyman Tavern Museum in Keene.
Professional craftspeople and re-enactors will be on hand at the Tavern to demonstrate historical arts and crafts. Demonstrations and discussions vary each month.
May 22, 2021, noon to 3 p.m.: Woodworking — By the time Keene was becoming a permanent settlement in the mid-18th century, many of its residents were working with wood to meet the daily needs of their households and the community at large. Three craftspeople will be at the Wyman Tavern to introduce the general public to traditional woodworking arts of the mid- to late 1700s. Meg Kupiec will demonstrate chair caning and splint-woven seating; Wayne Miller will demonstrate wood carving and planning; and Kathy Schillemat will demonstrate how to make a wattle fence using locally harvested tree saplings.
June 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Home Crafts — Emilia Whippie Prior and JJ Prior will portray 1770s Keene residents and siblings Mary and Abner Sanger. They will talk to visitors about getting dressed in the 18th century and the construction of clothing. Whippie will demonstrate how to dye wool in a variety of colors for producing textiles like bedding and clothing; Joyce Steinhagen will demonstrate how to weave cloth tape, a material used in a variety of textiles during the 18th and 19th century; and Erich Steinhagen will demonstrate using a pottery wheel.
July 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Metalsmithing — At the turn of the 19th century, specialized craftspeople like tinsmiths, blacksmiths and pewterers played a vital role in the success of a community. Materials made of iron, pewter and tin were necessary for tools and equipment, home goods, hardware, transportation, etc. Three metalsmiths will demonstrate their handicraft: Larry Leonard will demonstrate tinsmithing; Richard Wright will demonstrate blacksmithing; and Russ Spiess will demonstrate the art of making pewter.
Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Militia Drilling — Rangers garrisoned at the Wyman Tavern will demonstrate military drills, armament, the elements of their uniform and necessary provisions. The Rangers will be joined by the Col. Ebenezer Hinsdale’s Garrison Company, a group of re-enactors who followed military units during times of war. They will demonstrate civilian life as loyal British subjects.
All events require tickets for timed admission. Attendees will have one hour to attend the event and visit with the demonstrators.
Tickets are $10 per adult and free for children 18 and under: www.hsccnh.org. Blue Star families will be admitted at no charge. Contact Education Director Jennifer Carroll at dired@hsccnh.org for free admission tickets.
For more information, go to www.hsccnh.org.