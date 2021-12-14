Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services announces that it will participate in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love event as a member of Meals on Wheels America — one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.
From Nov. 18 through Jan. 3, for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru of America will donate $250 to the customer’s choice of participating charities.
Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like HCS, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state. HCS has partnered with Subaru of Keene to raise awareness for the year-end sales and giving event and to drive support for Meals on Wheels in its mission to deliver nutritious meals to older adults in southwestern New Hampshire.
“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 14th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America, said in a statement. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love event has helped deliver more than 2.5 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”
Over the last 13 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love event is on track to bring that total to more than $225 million.