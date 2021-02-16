Peterborough-based charitable group 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock donated $12,000 to boost a new community effort to provide meals during these difficult economic times while supporting local restaurants. The Community Meals to Go! project brings together the River Center, the Peterborough Food Pantry, the Peterborough Fire and Rescue Association (PFRA), ConVal, the Cornucopia Project, and five local restaurants to provide cold and frozen meals for people in need.
The members of 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock select a nonprofit organization every quarter to receive a check of $50 or more from each member. Eligible agencies must serve the residents in any of the 14 towns in the region. Currently meeting virtually, the 100+ Women members view videos from the organizations explaining their services and how the money will be used.
The donation from 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock will help pay participating restaurants to make meals and package them, including Aesop’s Tables, Brady’s American Grill, Cooper’s Hill Public House, Grappelli’s Pizza and Nonie’s. Distribution of the meals, which began on Feb. 4, is held on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m., behind the South Meadow School in Peterborough.
More information is available at https://bit.ly/CommunityMealsToGo or 924-8000, extension 106. To find out more about 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock, visit www.100womenwhocaremonadnock- .com.