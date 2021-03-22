100+ Women Who Care Monadnock has announced the start of its quarterly online nominations for a nonprofit organization to receive more than $11,000 in donations.
According to Nominations Manager Sally Garhart Eneguess, “An eligible nonprofit must be a recognized 501©(3) and serve the residents in any of the 14 Monadnock towns in our service area, Including Harrisville, Jaffrey, Nelson, and Rindge. Nominations must be submitted by March 31.”
Three nonprofits will be chosen by lot for the membership to vote on. Each organization creates a five-minute video explaining how the donated money will be used. Members then vote for one nonprofit to receive funding, with voting ending on April 15.
More than 200 members of 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock each donate a minimum of $50 to the nonprofit organization they help select. The group always welcomes new members.
For more information on submitting a nomination or joining 100+ Women, please visit https://www.100women whocaremonadnock.com/.