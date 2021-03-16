At its February meeting, 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County selected Stonewall Farm as the recipient of $16,000 in donations.
The donations will be used to support full-day outdoor education programs for children in kindergarten through 5th grade. The group chose Stonewall Farm to help meet a demand for childcare and academic support for school-age children while schools are operating remotely due to the pandemic. For more information about the program, go to https://stonewallfarm.org or call the farm at 357-7278.
100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County is a group of more than 300 local women who meet four times a year. Each member commits to donating $50 per quarter and, at each meeting, a local non-profit organization is selected to receive the donations. New members are welcome.
The next scheduled meeting will be on Monday, May 3, at 5:45 p.m., via Zoom. For information, go to https://100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or email Jane Shapiro at 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.