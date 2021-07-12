100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County presented a check for $16,725 to the Keene Housing Kids Collaborative on June 25.
The funds were given to support Keene Housing Kids Collaborative’s efforts to provide free access to summer camps, sports, art and theater lessons and other summer learning opportunities for children from low-income households. Information: https://www.khkc.org.
More than 300 women are members of 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County. For more information, visit 100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or email 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.