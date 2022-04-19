We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Pictured, left to right: Katie Beam (co-chair of the MCVP Board), Jane Shapiro (chair of the 100+ Women Who Care Steering Committee), Judith Putzel (100+ Women Who Care Steering Committee), Robin Christopherson (MCVP executive director) and Mary Delisle (100+ Women Who Care Steering Committee).
The February donation of 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County, which totaled $18,000, was given to the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention’s Economic Justice Fund.
The donation is intended to support survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault by providing funding for essentials that are not readily available though other social service programs such as utility payments, car repair costs, gas gift cards, storage unit fees and rent for overflow shelter housing.
Since its inception in 2016, 100+ Women Who Care has given to a diverse group of non-profits, voted on by its members of over 300 women in Cheshire County.
The Next meeting of 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County will be held on Monday, May 2, from 6-7 p.m. at the Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene. The business portion of the meeting will start promptly at 6 p.m. Masks are required, and refreshments will not be served.
Many members are expected to attend in-person, however, the Steering Committee will host a livestream via Zoom starting at 5:45 p.m. for anyone who would like to participate remotely.
The group meets four times a year. Each member commits to donating $50 per quarter and, at each meeting, the group selects a different local non-profit organization to receive the donations. New members are welcome.