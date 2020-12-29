100+Women Who Care Cheshire County has chosen the new In Home Dementia Care Program at Home Health Care Hospice and Community Services as the recipient of its November donation. The $14,000 donation will provide resources and support to those caring for a family member with memory loss.
Home Health Care has been serving our community for over 113 years by providing quality care for all ages and at all stages of life.
To learn more about Home Health Care and Community Services, visit www.hcsservices.org or call 352-2253.
The next scheduled meeting of 100+Women Who care will be on Monday, Feb. 1. The group will not gather in person; instead, members will meet online by invitation.
Anyone who is not a current member and would like to join may go to https://100pluswomencheshirecounty.com to find out more about the group, or email Jane Shapiro at 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.