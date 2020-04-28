100+Women Who Care Cheshire County will not gather for its regularly-scheduled May meeting.
100+ Women Who Care chose instead to come together as a virtual group to support The Monadnock United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is providing funds to multiple local organizations that are working to help families in the midst of this crisis. This fund was selected because 100 percent of the donations will go directly to local organizations, with no money taken out for administrative fees.
However, 100+ Women Who Care wants to make clear that if their members have another organization in mind, they fully support direct giving to a local non-profit of their choice.
To date, over $14,400 has been given to the MUW COVID 19 fund as well as four other organizations including Monadnock Family Service, Meals on Wheels at HCS, The Cheshire Health Foundation and the Community Kitchen.
Additional Donations can be made directly to The Monadnock United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund online , or by sending a check to the United Way with “100+ Women” in the memo line, Monadnock United Way Covid-19 Relief Fund 23 Center Street Keene NH 03431 (603) 352-4209.
100+Women Who Care is based on the simple concept of bringing women together to make a greater impact on their community through collective giving. The group started in 2016 with 80 members and has grown to over 300 and has raised over $214,000 for area nonprofits.
For more information about the group, visit 100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or email 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.
The group hopes to resume regular meetings in August.