As a safety precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, The Walpole Unitarian Church will hold its service in cyberspace this Sunday.
Rev. Elaine Bomford will lead the service, title "Lemonade from Lemons."
Dorothy Grover-Read is setting up the service using the Zoom platform. Zoom enables congregants to both see and hear one another in real time.
To learn more, or to download the free program, go to zoom.us.
A link to the download will also be available at the church's website: https://walpoleunitarianchurh.org.