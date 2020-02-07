Walpole Unitarian Church is set to host its annual chocolate communion service Sunday at 10 a.m. The church is on the corner of Main and Union streets.
Dorothy Grover-Read will lead the service, "The Recipe Box," focusing on the legacy of family foods that are passed down, some written, some just shared from one generation to the next.
The annual communion of chocolate celebrates what is sweet in life, including a fabulous chocolate dessert.
The Walpole Unitarian Church is a welcoming congregation that embraces spiritual exploration, social action and love for the planet and each other. All are invited to share our service and stay afterwards for conversation, coffee, and refreshments.