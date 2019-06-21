Vacation Bible School at Third Congregational Church UCC, River Street, Alstead, will be held July 8 through 12 from 9 a.m. to noon each day, at the church. All children age 3 (toilet trained) and up are welcome to attend. A free-will offering will be taken daily.
This year’s theme is “Roar”; “Life is Wild, God is Good.”
Children will begin each day learning fun faith-filled songs, the daily Bible verse and the daily Bible point. They will explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life.
They will travel through wild Bible adventures in a hands-on way, visit kidvid films about real kids living out their faith and visit the craft corner. They will participate in stampede sports and enjoy treats from the Hungry Herd Café.
Each day they will receive a Bible Buddy to take home to remind them of the day’s adventure.
Attendees should arrive between 8:30 and 9 a.m. the first day for registration.
Volunteers are welcome to help with the program. For more information call Pastor Maureen at 835-2144.