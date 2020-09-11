St. John’s Episcopal Church in Walpole is now holding outdoor worship services led by new priest-in-charge, Pastor Duncan Hilton.
Services will be held outside on Sundays at 10 a.m. while the weather is agreeable. Live music is provided by the church’s organist, Chris Evatt.
Congregants are asked to bring their own chairs and mask. Ushers will seat every family group or individual 6 feet apart.
St. John’s Episcopal Church is at the corner of Elm Street and Westminster across from the Walpole Town Hall. The service is held in the field next to the church.
Cancellation due to rain will be posted on the church’s website, www.stjohnswalpole.org. In addition, the website will have information about future Sunday services as it becomes available as well as links to the service leaflets and any recordings of the service.