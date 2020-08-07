St. James Episcopal Church in Keene will host the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, Michael Curry, as the special guest for its annual Jonathan Daniels Sunday on Aug. 16.
Bishop Curry is the leader of the Episcopal Church and may be known by those outside the church as the American bishop who presided at the wedding of Prince Harry and Princess Meghan in 2018. Bishop Curry joined together with the clergy of St. James and Bishop Rob Hirschfeld of New Hampshire online last week to record a conversation about Jonathan Daniels, which will be part of the event this year.
Daniels, a Keene native, was an Episcopal seminarian and civil rights activist who was killed in Alabama in 1965 while shielding a black teenager from gunfire.
The video event will be made available Sunday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m. at the St. James website: www.stjameskeene.com. The recording will remain there to be viewed anytime during the following week.
Those who view the video Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. will be invited to gather online after the video via Zoom for prayers of the day and conversation about Jonathan Daniels. Zoom info for the online gathering will be posted on the St. James website closer to the date.