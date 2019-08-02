Advent Lutheran Church of Rindge: Rev. Robert Lindberg, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m.; Sunday school at 9 a.m. A welcoming Evangelical Lutheran Church of America congregation at 554 Route 202. Handicapped accessible. Information: 899-3095 or AdventLutheranChurch.org.
Asbury Church of Chesterfield: Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Masters, minister. Religious education offered for both adults and children. A welcoming congregation at 532 Route 63. Handicapped accessible. Information: www.chesterfieldumc.org.
Beth-El Bible Church: Rev. Craig H. Fisher, pastor. Sunday worship and junior church at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school and kids clubs at 9:30 a.m.; Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m. Child care available. Handicapped accessible. 13 Village Road, Surry. Information: 352-5775 or www.bethelbiblechurch.com.
Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro: Rev. Dr. Scott Couper. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Book study for adults at 9 a.m., all are welcome. Child care available. An open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ at 193 Main St. Information: 802-254-4730 or www.centrechurchvt.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Troy: Pastor William Ringer, minister. Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Bible studies at 10 a.m. Child care and transportation available. Handicapped accessible. Route 12. Information: 242-7283.
Christian Science Society of Keene: Sunday service and Sunday school for children and adults up to age 20 at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday evening meetings held each week at 7 p.m. Reading room open Wednesday, 4 to 6:45 p.m., Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. 74 Washington St.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints: Services begin every Sunday at 10 a.m. Visitors are always welcome. 130 Summit Road, Keene.
Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham: Traceymay Kalvaitis, pastor. Worship and Sunday School at 10 a.m., community coffee and conversations Tuesday at 10 a.m., Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m. Handicapped accessible. 13 Canal St., Harrisville. Information: 827-3733.
Community Church of West Swanzey: Rev. Emmanuel Bawa, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Christian education offered for children through grade 6. Adult Bible study Friday night at 5:30 p.m. 5 Holbrook Ave. Handicapped accessible. Information: 352-6034.
Congregation Ahavas Achim: Rabbi Amy Loewenthal, spiritual leader. Friday Erev Shabbat services at 6 or 7 p.m., some with potluck dinners. Religious education for children grades kindergarten through 7, and adults available. A welcoming congregation at 84 Hastings Ave., Keene. Handicapped accessible. Information and service times: www.keenesynagogue.com, secretary.ahavas.achim@gmail.com or 352-6747.
Congregational Church of Temple, UCC: Sunday services with Sunday school and child care at 10 a.m. 17 Main St. Information: 878-4177, www.templecongregational.org or TempleCongregationalOffice@gmail.com.
Cornerstone Baptist Church: Rev. Eric May, pastor. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and junior church for ages 4 through 5th grade. Nursery care available. Wednesday prayer and Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Handicapped accessible. 125 Goodell Ave., off Route 32, Swanzey. Information: 357-1229, www.cbc-nh.org or on Facebook and Twitter.
Dublin Community Church: Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Religious education offered for children and adults. Child care available. An open and affirming congregation at 1125 Main St. (Route 101 at the roundabout). Handicapped accessible. Information: 563-8139, www.DublinChurch.org or DublinChurch@myfairpoint.net.
Emmanuel Church: Rev. Gideon Pollach July. Sunday worship at 9 a.m. All are welcome. 924 Dublin Road, Dublin. Information: 563-8328. Rev. John Branson, Aug and Sept.
Federated Church of Marlborough: Rev. Dr. Joseph Shore-Goss, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Nursery care available. Family-friendly seating and handicapped accessible. An open, affirming and reconciling congregation at 16 Pleasant St. Information: 876-3863, fed.church.16@gmail.com or federatedchurchmarlborough.org.
First Baptist Church of Keene: Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school and child care during service. Outside peace park open to all. Call for information on pavilion. 105 Maple Ave., West Keene. Information: 352-0340 or fbckeene@myfairpoint.net.
First Baptist Church of Troy: Rev. Donn Williams, pastor. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Junior church for children. Evening adult Bible study offered. 17 North Main St. Handicapped accessible. Information: pastor@troybaptist.com or www.troybaptist.com.
First Church in Jaffrey: Rev. Robin Lunn, pastor. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. An inclusive and welcoming congregation of the United Church of Christ in Jaffrey Center, adjacent to the historic meetinghouse. Handicapped accessible. Information: www.firstchurchinjaffrey.org or 532-7979.
First Congregational Church of Rindge: Rev. David Jadlocki, pastor. Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. Handicapped accessible. On the Green in Rindge. Information: 899-5722 or www.rindgeucc.org.
First Congregational Church of Swanzey: Rev. Damon Anderson, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school available. Bible study on the Gospel of Luke every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. through June 6. A welcoming congregation at 679 Old Homestead Highway. Handicapped accessible. Information: 352-6689.
First Congregational Church of Walpole, UCC: Rev. Rachelle Eaton, minister. Sunday worship and Sunday school at 10 a.m. Handicapped accessible. An open and affirming congregation at 15 Washington Square, on the Walpole Common. Information: 756-4075.
First Universalist Church in West Chesterfield: No services in August. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Information: www.chesterfielduu.org or on Facebook.
Fitzwilliam Community Church: Rev. Craig Breismeister, interim minister. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school. Bible study, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. Route 119 West. Information: 585-3352.
Gilsum Congregational Church: Rev. Jim Berry, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. 9 a.m., Bible class and Sunday school for children ages 4-12. A welcoming congregation at 13 Main St. Information: 357-2245, www.gilsum.org or on Facebook.
Grace Christian Fellowship: Pastor Matthew Worrall, minister. Sunday worship and children’s church at 10:15 a.m. 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester. Handicapped accessible. Information: 239-7441, Worrall at 355-7014 or www.gcfnh.org.
Greenfield Covenant Church: Rev. Dan Osgood, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Religious education and child care offered. An evangelical covenant church at the Carter Memorial Auditorium and Conference Center, Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center. Handicapped accessible. Information: www.greenfieldchurch.org or 547-3626.
Keene Assembly of God: Pastor James N. Stemple, minister. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nursery available for children under age 3 and children’s church for ages 3 to 11 offered during morning service. Praise, prayer and Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. 121 Park Ave. (next to Wheelock Park). Handicapped accessible. Information: 357-3677 or www.keeneag.org.
Keene Church of Christ: Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible classes offered Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. 12 Arch St. Handicapped accessible. Information: 352-3814 or Keenecoc.org.
Keene Church of the Nazarene: Rev. John Panneton, interim pastor. Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m. Christian education for all ages at 9:30 a.m. 55 Maple Ave., West Keene. Handicapped accessible. Information: 357-5100.
Keene Seventh-day Adventist Church: Pastor Ron Nickerson, minister. Saturday worship at 9:30 a.m. followed by religious education and Bible study at 11 a.m. for ages 2 through 99. Friday evening vespers service at 7:30. Handicapped accessible. A welcoming congregation at 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey. Information or directions: keene22.adventistchurchconnect.org or 585-9110.
Keene Unitarian Universalist Church: Rev. Michael F. Hall, minister. Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Nursery care offered for children up to age 3. Religious education classes available. A green sanctuary and welcoming congregation at 69 Washington St. Handicapped accessible. Information: www.kuuc.org or 352-1719.
Marlow United Methodist Church: Pastor Todd Layton, minister. Sunday worship at 9 a.m. 11 Church St. Handicapped accessible. Information: 446-7064.
Mary, Queen of Peace Parish: Rev. Britto Adaikalam, pastor. Saturday mass at 4 p.m. and Sunday mass at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 35 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale; Sunday mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 80 Richmond Road, Winchester.
Monadnock Covenant Church: Rev. Brad Frost and Rev. Jenna Frost, co-pastors. Sunday worship at 9 a.m. Children’s church and child care provided. Youth groups for middle- and high-schoolers held weekly. 90 Base Hill Road, Keene. Handicapped accessible. Live streaming available at www.mcckeene.org. Information: 352-6816 or office@mcckeene.org.
Munsonville United Methodist Church, Chapel by the Lake: Pastor Bill Taylor, minister. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Christian hospitality is September’s theme. 529 Granite Lake Road (Old Route 9). Handicapped accessible and open to all. Information and directions: 446-7857 or www.chapelbythelakeumc.org.
Nelson Congregational Church UCC: Rev. Dawn Garrett-Larsen, pastor. Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and child care available. In the village of Nelson, about 2 miles from the Nelson exit on Route 9. Handicapped accessible. Information: 847-3280.
Next Level Church: Sunday worship at 9 and 10:45 a.m., features live music, creative video and visual elements. 570 Park Avenue, Keene.
Parish of the Holy Spirit: Rev. Alan C. Tremblay. Masses held at St. Bernard’s Church, 185 Main St., Keene, on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.; at St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.; at Immaculate Conception Church, School Street, Troy, on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Peterborough United Methodist Church: Pastor Reverend Kathleene Card, minister. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school for children and adults. Child care available. Handicapped accessible. 43 Concord St. Information: www.peterboroughumc.org.
Richmond Community United Methodist Church: Pastor Sharon Sargent. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school provided. 11 Fitzwilliam Road, near the junction of Routes 32 and 119. Handicapped accessible. Information and directions: 585-6691 or on Facebook.
The Salvation Army: Sunday service at 11 a.m., adult and youth Sunday school at 10 a.m. 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church: Sunday matins service at 9 a.m., followed by divine liturgy at 10 a.m., led by Father Constantine Cambas. Sunday school classes for preschoolers through 8th grade follows communion. Services conducted in English and Greek. 70 West St., Keene. Handicapped accessible. stgeorgekeene.org. www.facebook.com/stgeorgegockeene.
St. James Episcopal Church: Rev. Elsa Worth, rector. Sunday services at 9 a.m. An inclusive and welcoming congregation at 44 West St., Keene. Handicapped accessible. Information: 352-1019 or stjameskeene.com.
St. John’s Episcopal Church: Rev. Susan D. Kershaw, rector. Sunday service at 10 a.m. followed by fellowship for all and “messy church” for children. An inclusive and welcoming congregation at 26 Elm St., Walpole. Handicapped accessible. Information: 756-4533 or stjohnswalpole.org.
Sturtevant Chapel: Rev. Stephen Aldrich, pastor. Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., followed by Sunday school (child care provided). Middle and high school youth group, Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m.; K-6 kids ministry, Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. 15 Washington Ave., Keene. Handicapped accessible. Information: 357-3430 or www.sturtevantchapel.org.
Sullivan Congregational Church, UCC: Pastor Christopher Cornell, minister. Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. 4 Church St., next to Town Hall. Handicapped accessible. Information 847-3477.
Third Congregational Church of Alstead, UCC: Pastor Maureen Adams, minister. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school offered. Handicapped accessible. An open and affirming church at 14 River St. Information: 835-2144 or hmmjcl@peoplepc.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church: Ed Harkey, pastor. Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery care provided. 100 Maple Ave., Keene. Handicapped accessible. Information: 352-4446 or tlckeene.nh@gmail.com
Tri-State Bible Baptist Church: Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nursery care provided for infants to age 2 at all services. Sunday school with classes for children and adults at 9:30 a.m. On the first Sunday of the month a fellowship dinner is held after the morning service. Prayer meeting and Bible study Wednesday evenings at 7, along with activities for children ages 3-12 at 6:45 p.m. 745 Route 63, Chesterfield, at the intersection of Route 9. Handicapped accessible. Information: 363-8881, www.tsbbc.org, info@tsbbc.org or on Twitter @TSBBCNH.
Union Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Peterborough: Rev. Dr. Bob Marrone, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Nursery care through age 4; Sunday school, K-12. Handicapped accessible. An open and affirming congregation. 33 Concord St. Information: 924-3272, officeucc@comcast.net or http://uccpeterborough.com.
United Church of Christ in Keene: Rev. Cynthia Bagley, senior minister. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Children’s program and child care provided. An open and affirming congregation at 23 Central Square. Handicapped accessible. Information: 352-4136 or www.ucckeene.org.
United Church of Jaffrey: Pastor Mark Koyama, minister. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. except when Vesper services are held on July 28 and August 25 at 7 p.m. Communion served the first Sunday of the month. Sunday school and nursery care available. An open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ at 54 Main St. Handicapped accessible. Information: 532-7047 or www.unitedchurchofjaffrey.org.
United Church of Winchester: Rev. Susan Grant Rosen, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Adult study and church school offered. Child care provided. 99 Main St. Handicapped accessible. Information: 239-4465 or unitedchurchofwinchester@myfairpoint.net.
Vernon (Vt.) Union Church: Rev. Terry Robinson, pastor. Sunday prayer at 8:30 a.m. followed by adult Bible study at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. 2631 Fort Bridgman Road. Information: 802-257-8523, vuck@vernonunion.comcastbiz.net or www.vuchonline.net.
Walpole Unitarian Church: Rev. Elaine Bomford, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m., at the church on the corner of Main and Union streets. Family First casual Sunday the first Sunday of the month at Hastings Parish House on Union Street. Information: Leave a message at the church, 756-3961. Walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Westmoreland United Church: Lynn Wickberg, pastor. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school and child care provided. 9 South Village Road. Handicapped accessible. Information: 399-4880 or www.westmorelandunitedchurch.org.
Westport Church: Rev. Dr. Richard Sainsbury, pastor. Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. 109 Westport Village Road. Information: 357-4650.
West Rindge United Methodist Church: Pastor Sharon Sargent. Sunday service at 8:30 a.m., 9 Mountain Road, Route 202, Rindge. 978-987-6036.