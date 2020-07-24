The wardens and vestry of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Walpole have announced the calling of the Rev. Duncan Hilton as priest in charge.
Rev. Hilton, who grew up in Durham, N.H., comes to St. John’s and the Diocese of New Hampshire on Aug. 24, after serving as priest for discipleship and discernment at St. Michael’s in Brattleboro since 2017. At St. Michael’s, he was commissioned to raise up leaders inside and outside the church to listen and follow their call through prayer and action.
Rev. Hilton and his wife, Bethany, have just moved onto a family farm in South Londonderry, Vt. He enjoys playing the guitar, cooking, gardening, playing and watching sports.
Rev. Hilton’s first service will be Sunday, Aug. 30. Details of the service whether by Zoom or other “space” will be on the church’s website at www.stjohnswalpole.org.