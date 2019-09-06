The Federated Church of Marlborough will celebrate a blessing of the animals on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m., at the church’s prayer garden on 16 Pleasant St.
All are welcome to bring the pet creatures they love for the brief service. A reception will follow the blessing.
The blessing of the animals observance relates to St. Francis of Assisi, a Middle Ages Italian friar, beloved for his respect for all living creatures, especially animals. St. Francis wrote the Canticle of the Creatures, an ode to all living things, in which he said, “All praise to you, Oh Lord, for all these brother and sister creatures.”
The Federated Church of Marlborough is affiliated with the United Church of Christ, which has embraced what it calls the three great loves: love of God, love of one another and love of the planet. Active love of all creatures is part of the denomination’s respect for the environment.
Those who bring their furry, feathered or shelled pets are reminded to protect them and others by having them on leashes or in carriers.
For more information, leave a message at the church office, 876-8360.