Rabbi Daniel Aronson has joined Congregation Ahavas Achim Synagogue in Keene as full-time rabbi beginning this month.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rabbi Daniel Aronson back to his native New England and into our growing Jewish Community,” said Synagogue President Randall Carmel. “Ahavas Achim has a 100+ year history of serving our region’s Jewish community and we are looking forward to the ways that Rabbi Dan’s leadership will help us to grow and thrive. Our entire community is excited to welcome him and to see how his leadership will open up new opportunities to engage the community in Jewish life at a time when these connections are most critical.”
Rabbi Aronson returns to his native New England from Houston, Texas, where he lived since 2013. Born and raised in Portland, Maine, Rabbi Aronson comes to Keene with his wife, Dr. Beth Aronson, a psychologist who has been hired as the assistant director for clinical operations at Keene State College, and their daughter, Katie.
Rabbi Aronson is excited to connect with congregants by phone and Zoom and is leading “virtual” Shabbat services each Friday beginning at 7 p.m. and leading a Torah Study every Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. All services, adult programs and weekly religious school are currently held via private Zoom link. For information, contact Daniella at 532-6747 or secretary.ahavas.achim@gmail.com, or visit www.keenesynagogue.org.