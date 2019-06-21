The earliest place of worship in the town of Rockingham, Vt., is now open for prayer.
The Rockingham Meeting House, a National Historic Landmark constructed 1787-1801, will waive the rental fee for use of the building by area houses of worship that wish to hold religious services there during the summer. These groups must have an established physical presence in the greater Rockingham area and adjacent New Hampshire towns, and must request the fee be waived at least two weeks prior, provided the following conditions are met:
Religious services must be scheduled during normal hours of operation (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, from Memorial Day weekend through Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend) and must not last more than 90 minutes.
The Meeting House must remain accessible to other visitors throughout the service.
Other events scheduled at the meeting house take precedence.
Attendance is limited to less than 100 people.
Absolutely no open flames are allowed. This includes, but is not limited to, candles and votives.
No decorations are permitted.
Applications for use of the Rockingham Meeting House for such purposes are available on the municipal manager’s section of the website at www.rockbf.org.