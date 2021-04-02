The First Church in Jaffrey invites the public to walk in circles in its Peace Labyrinth and meditate in a neighborhood of 18th and 19th century historic buildings and houses.
The labyrinth is at the back of the 1831 red brick church, which is next to the 1775 Jaffrey Meetinghouse on the Jaffrey Center Common.
Built in 2005 with stones brought by members of the congregation and the wider community, this non-denominational spiritual site is now open to visitors looking for some mild exercise and an outdoor place for meditation during spring, summer and fall.