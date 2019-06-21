Derek Scalia, who has been the deacon-intern at St. James Episcopal Church in Keene for the past six months, will now officially serve as the church’s vocation deacon.
The ordination service on June 15 was attended by Bishop Rob Hirschfeld of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, more than 20 other clergy members from New Hampshire and beyond, along with guests, friends, family and church members.
“Derek has been a gift to our parish, as well as to our community and to Franklin Pierce University, where he works,” said Rev. Elsa Worth, priest at St. James. “I am excited to be given this opportunity to work together with him as a team in ministry.”
Deacon Scalia serves full time as the associate director of student involvement at Franklin Pierce University. In the Episcopal tradition, deacons are employed outside of the church.
Scalia has long been involved in social justice work. He was part of leading a pilgrimage trip to Alabama through St. James at the time of the 50th anniversary commemoration of Daniels’ death, and has been involved in a number of community projects including the Keene Jonathan Daniels Committee, the Hundred Nights overflow shelter and the Poor People’s Campaign.