The Chapel by the Lake, 529 Granite Lake Road, Munsonville, will hold a Christmas candlelight service on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m.
The First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey, will hold candlelight Christmas Eve services led by Rev. Damon Anderson on Tuesday at 5 and 11 p.m. The 5 p.m. service is family-friendly and will include an opportunity for children to take part in the nativity. The 11 p.m. service will be more contemplative. Information: 352-6689.
First Church in Jaffrey, Laban Ainsworth Way, Route 124, Jaffrey will hold a traditional Christmas Eve worship service on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Led by Rev. Dr. David Felton, interim minister, the candlelight service will feature traditional lessons and carols with the reading of the nativity story. Information: www.firstchurchinjaffrey.org or 532-7979.
The Christmas worship schedule for Parish of the Holy Spirit and Mary, Queen of Peace Parish is as follows:
St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene: Tuesday Christmas Eve masses at 4, 7 and 10 p.m.; Wednesday Christmas Day mass at 9 a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene: Tuesday Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m.; Wednesday Christmas Day mass at 9 a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church, 37 School St., Troy: Wednesday Christmas Day mass at 11 a.m.
St. Joseph Church, 35 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale: Tuesday Christmas Eve mass at 6 p.m.; Wednesday Christmas Day mass at 9 a.m.
St. Stanislaus Church, 80 Richmond St., Winchester: Wednesday Christmas Day mass at 10:30 a.m.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene, will hold a Christmas Eve Vesperal service Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with a celebration of the Divine Liturgy of Saint Basil the Great. Following the Liturgy, carols will be sung and a Christmas Eve social will be served in Hellenic Hall. Information: info@StGeorgekeene.org or 352-6424. All are welcome.
Saint James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene, will hold a family Christmas Eve service Tuesday at 5 p.m. and a candlelight service at 9 p.m. Christmas morning worship with communion will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. On Dec. 29, the first Sunday of Christmas, a quiet prayer book service will be held at 8 a.m. and a service of Christmas lessons and carols will be held at 10 a.m. On Jan. 6, Epiphany Sunday, a quiet Eucharist will be held at 8 a.m. and a festive intergenerational service will be offered at 10 a.m. with the Pageant of the Three Kings.
Sullivan Congregational Church, 4 Church St., Sullivan, will hold a Christmas Eve service on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pastor Christopher Cornell invites all to this service of special music, reading of lessons and the singing of Christmas carols. Information: 847-9030.
Third Congregational Church of Alstead, 14 River St., will hold a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Information: 835-6358.
Walpole Unitarian Church will host a “Labyrinth of Lights,” a gentle time for a pause to reflect during this season. The Labyrinth will take place in the ballroom upstairs at the parish House, behind the church on Union Street. It provides visitors a quiet time for meditative reflection as they wend their way through the light-studded greenery and plant their own candle at the center. Admission is open to all by donation. All money received is gratefully accepted and will be divided equally between the Monadnock Interfaith Project and the local Community Asylum Seekers Project.
The United Church of Winchester will hold Christmas Eve service of lessons and carols on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Information: 239-4465, theunitedchurchofwinchesternh@gmail.com or http://ucwinchester.org.