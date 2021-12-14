Children suffer greatly when their parents are befallen by addictions, domestic violence, mental illness, lack of housing and employment, incarceration and overdoses. As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of NH volunteer, I advocate for children who have experienced abuse, neglect and often tragic misfortune, children whose world may be crumbling all around them by no cause of their own. The best part of my role is getting to know a young life and uncovering how they feel, how they’ve been affected, and what they need.
The CASA training is clear and thorough, and the ongoing support is championed by consistent professional leadership that reinforces and sustains my efforts on behalf of the child. The difference I make is clearly seen, both in the court’s need for a concise and thorough report of the needs and best interests of the child, and in the eventual best outcome for a precious life. It is a process that allows for parents to focus on treatment of whatever the issue may be.
There are so many children that need a voice and a long-term safe haven. If you’re reading this, maybe that voice is yours? It is a privilege to be a part of investing in a child’s life in such a critical way. The rewards are life-changing for all involved. Learn more at www.CASANH.org, and sign up for the Virtual Info Session on Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m., which will focus on the volunteer experience in the Monadnock Region.