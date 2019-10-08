The two candidates who will vie to become Keene's mayor in November are Mitchell Greenwald and George Hansel. The candidate Nobody finished out of the running.
And if the primary is a barometer of how voters are feeling -- the race between Greenwald and Hansel is dead even. Both received exactly 1,111 votes, according to unofficial results from the Keene wards. Nobody finished with 47 votes.
The following are unofficial results from Tuesday's Keene primary:
In the contested Ward 2 councilor seat, Terri O'Rourke and Bobby Williams were the top two vote-getters and will move on to November's election. Not advancing are Aria DiMezzo and Erik Willis.
In the contested Ward 4 seat -- which is a two-year term to fill a vacant seat -- Robert J O'Connor and Catt Workman will be moving on to face off in the general election. Conan Salada did not advance.