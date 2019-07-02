With Independence Day right around the corner, area communities have scheduled a slew of star-spangled celebrations. Here’s what’s on tap around the region, to help you kick off your holiday weekend with a bang (or a kaboom):
Brattleboro
The town will celebrate Independence Day with a parade and fireworks on Thursday. The By the People; Brattleboro Goes Fourth Parade through downtown starts at 10 a.m., and fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Living Memorial Park.
Dublin
Fireworks will be presented over Dublin Lake on Friday, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are launched from a barge floating on the lake. Parking is available along Route 101 near Dublin Cemetery.
Hancock
Hancock will mark Independence Day on Saturday (rain date Saturday, July 13), with a full evening of events. From 6 to 9 p.m., an ice cream social will be held in the Hancock Vestry; from 6 to 7 p.m., Bob Fogg will ring the church bell at the meetinghouse; and at 7 p.m., the Declaration of Independence will be read followed by a concert by cover band Eyes of Age at 7:30 p.m. Finally, at dusk, there will be fireworks over Norway Pond. Parking is available on the common for a fee.
Harrisville
Harrisville will mark Independence Day on Sunday at 7 p.m. (rain date Monday, July 8) at Sunset Beach, with live music by The Thirsty Brothers, followed by fireworks at dusk (part of Old Home Days).
Hinsdale
Hinsdale kicks the party off early Wednesday with the Night Before the 4th, from 5-9 p.m. at Heritage Park. The town pool will be open from 5-8 p.m.; activities, food, vendors and games from 5-9 p.m.; and the Thunderhook Band will play at the gazebo from 7-9 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.; bring a lawn chair and blanket to sit at the viewing area by the town pool. Parking is $5 at the elementary and middle/high school lots to benefit the Hinsdale Historical Society and Project Graduation for the class of 2020. Handicapped-accessible parking is available at the park. This celebration is sponsored by Hinsdale Parks and Recreation and organized by the Hinsdale Beautification Committee.
Jaffrey
On Thursday at noon, the Declaration of Independence will be read by volunteers, each reading a short section from the stage of Jaffrey’s historic 1775 Meetinghouse on Route 124 in Jaffrey Center. Local officials, community leaders and Jaffrey citizens have been invited to participate.
After the reading, there will be an ice cream social in the horse sheds behind the meetinghouse. The Little Red Schoolhouse and Melville Academy will be open, and the restored Seagrave Fire Engine will be on the common.
The free festivities are co-sponsored by the Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society, the Jaffrey Historical Society, the Jaffrey Historic District Commission and the selectmen’s meetinghouse committee of the town of Jaffrey.
Keene
Independence Eve festivities will be held Wednesday night at the Keene Swamp Bats game at Alumni Field on Arch Street. Gates open early for pregame festivities, with fireworks following the 6:30 p.m. game vs. the Danbury Westerners. Game admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors; children 10 and under get in free. Evening events, sponsored by Service Credit Union, include a bounce house, dove release and a Northern Lights performance.
Peterborough
The Monadnock Center for History & Culture in Peterborough will hold its annual Independence Day ceremony Thursday, with a flag raising and reading of the Declaration of Independence at 10 a.m. This year’s event features humorist Fred Marple of Frost Heaves. This event is free. The center is at 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Information: 924-3235 or MonadnockCenter.org.
Rindge
Rindge’s annual Family Festival is Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m., at Franklin Pierce University. There will be music, food and games for kids. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Troy
The town will hold its festivities Saturday, starting at noon, at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center. The event will feature three live bands throughout the day, vendors, a bounce house, games and a barbecue. Festivities will conclude with a fireworks display by Atlas at dusk. Canoes and kayaks will be available from the Birch River Canoe Club, and additional activities include a cornhole tournament and a reptile show.