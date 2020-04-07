Over the past few years, CAST, a non-profit education organization, has been working with a growing number of schools and teachers in New Hampshire to learn more about Universal Design for Learning (UDL). UDL is a way of thinking about curriculum and learning in classrooms that shifts our attention toward what we can change in the learning environment to make it supportive and challenging for all young people.
The UDL process engages teachers, principals and specialists first in an investigation to identify barriers to student learning in the classroom environment, the curriculum and the instructional methods. And second, educators design flexible pathways for students to meet the same goal. By doing this, every student is in a better position to take charge of their own learning.
This work got interrupted by the arrival of the coronavirus. Or so we thought! The New Hampshire Department of Education, which has funded the N.H. Universal Design for Learning Innovation Network, asked CAST to shift focus to support all teachers across the state to make remote learning effective, supportive and educationally valuable for all learners. None of us chose this pandemic. None of us chose to learn, parent or teach under these circumstances. But, how do we survive, even thrive? And what can we learn from it?
Parents have stepped up in this crisis to be the co-teachers they never expected to be. By setting up learning environments at home, coaching their children through difficult new learning — including technology challenges — and engaging their kids in the excitement of mastery, parents are learning just how challenging the teaching profession can be. They are shining in this moment by sharing on social media and through family and friend networks what’s working and what isn’t. All of this while working from home or being out of work and worrying about the security of housing and food for their families.
Teachers have stepped up to reimagine their job. By creating opportunities to connect with students, sending out copies of the class picture to everyone, establishing forums for students to connect with each other, and bringing clarity to educational goals, they are learning again what we are all missing but also that there might be new lessons to learn from this experience.
They are collaborating more than ever with colleagues. Circumstances have changed their relationship with parents and even with students. They are learning that the kindergartner who would never raise her hand in the classroom is the first to submit a video on Flipgrid, a video sharing site.
But most of all, students have stepped up. They have learned so much in the past few weeks about new technologies, about new ways of reaching and talking to their teachers, and about new ways to manage their work.
By talking with their school counselor on the phone, answering the question of the day on Google Classroom and finding new ways to show themselves and what they know, students are feeling again the power and excitement of learning. They are making videos. Reading books by listening to their teacher’s calming voice. One young student who struggles with writing made a video of her "Who, What, When, Where, Why" poem with her sister as a clapping game. These examples of creative thinking on the part of young people show us that, while we are physically separate, our spirit can come shining through to connect with others.
This new world that we are living in — thrust upon us by a pandemic — presents new barriers to learning that were hard to even imagine a month ago. UDL calls us to look carefully and systematically at these barriers to think about how we might minimize them, and provide multiple pathways to learning goals thereby giving everyone access to the support and challenge they need.
These barriers come in three types: barriers to learning new information, barriers to students showing what they know and barriers to engaging in learning.
To ensure that young people can learn new information, educators are delivering Chromebooks and mobile hotspots to those who don’t have sufficient access to computers. They are providing multiple avenues for learners to see, hear and read information, using video and voice recording.
To allow students to truly show what they know, teachers are creating flexible ways for students to share what they know, by building Greek temples out of Legos and using voice typing to answer questions. Crucially, teachers are collaborating closely with special educators to ensure that students with disabilities have the same access to learning, knowing that the supports that are necessary for these learners are good for everyone.
Finally, these new learning environments are forcing us all to take a hard look at barriers to engagement. Without the positive and immediate presence of the teacher and other classmates, the relevance and personal connection to curriculum becomes even more important. Teachers are reflecting deeply on whether the curriculum that they had planned between now and May is still relevant. One teacher says, “In 50 years the grandchildren of our students will be asking them what it was like.” He has designed a personal narrative curriculum focused on documenting this experience.
So, despite our physical isolation and pandemic anxieties, maybe even because of these, amazing humanity shines through. So, while all of us — parents, teachers, and, most of all students — endure this daunting and unknown immediate future, take time to write down the wonderful and unexpected occurrences. Make a list. There is plenty of struggle, anxiety and fear in us and around us. What are we all doing now to make our classrooms, schools and communities stronger? Recording our list will not only help us now to persevere, but we can also carry this list into our schools and classrooms in September asking each other the question, “How do we make this happen more often?”
For more information on the N.H. Universal Design for Learning Innovation Network visit the webpages of CAST.org or N.H. Department of Education.