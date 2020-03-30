STEP 1: Create your Learning Designed account
Create your account, adding a picture or avatar to your profile.
STEP 2: Join the New Hampshire Department of Education Group Page
Once you have your Learning Designed user account, you can join the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHDOE) group page.
You can go to https://www.learningdesigned.org/nhdoe or you can select Directory > Organization Directory from the top menu; then select New Hampshire Department of Education.
Click Join Organization on the top right. Select "I have a registration code."
Use the code: 3324-1584222860
STEP 3: Review and Share Postings and Resources
Once you have joined the NHDOE group page, you will see the Feed section. This Feed section enables you to share text comments, videos, or documents with the other members of the NHDOE group. These postings will be private to the members of the NHDOE group. There may be Initiatives added to the NHDOE group page. If you see an Initiative that you’re interested in joining, you may request membership by clicking on the Join Initiative button in the top right of the Initiative header. You can review the scheduled events listed in the Events Calendar. You can review the Resources that were posted for the group.
STEP 4: Accessing the Organization from My Hub
In the future, when you log into Learning Designed, you will be taken directly to your personalized My Hub page. At the bottom of your My Hub page, you will see a button for Organizations. If you click on that Organizations button, you will see the New Hampshire Department of Education group listed. If you click on that listing, you will be taken directly to the group page.