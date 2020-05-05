If you ever share your car with a spouse, teenage child or sibling, I bet the first thing you do when you get in is adjust the seat and mirrors. If you have a fancy car you might even have preset programs. If yours is like mine, you pull the bar and slide it to just the right place. You know exactly where it belongs after years of experience. Cars are designed to be flexible systems built to fit a wide variety of body types.
Schools are designed systems too, but tend not to be very flexible. They don’t usually have adjustable seats, but the variety of brains being educated is just as great as the variety of bodies. Imagine a car that only worked for the average height person. Most people wouldn’t buy it. So, why design schools for an imaginary average student?
I work with teachers across the state as part of the New Hampshire Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Innovation Network. UDL is a framework built on neuroscience and cognitive psychology research for examining the classroom and learning experiences to find ways to make them more flexible and reach more students. Now is a perfect time to consider how we can make schools as a whole more flexible and how better to meet the needs of all students, parents, teachers, and school leaders.
We are living through the largest ever uninvited experiment in the structures of schooling and the nature of learning. What questions should we ask and what can we learn?
When the design of school radically changes overnight as it has with remote learning, we all respond in new ways. How we adapt can reveal new information and spark new ideas for redesigning the school systems. The stories of seniors mourning the loss of the end of their in-person senior year are heartbreaking — that experience is so important for so many. But one teacher told the story of a boy who, with the flexibility of choice boards and learning menus and the ability to control his own time, was “very motivated and thriving.” What are all of the different ways students are responding to this moment?
Answering this question is not a project just for school administrators or policy makers at the Department of Education. We are all scientists of our own experience, trying to understand ourselves. As parents, we are scientists of parenting, child development, family dynamics, and so much more. Sometimes we consult the authorities, our own parents or parenting guides, but most of the time we work to figure things out. What dinners will everyone eat? What can I do to influence how my children treat others? How do I best support my child to be independent? How do I work with school to ensure that my child has every opportunity to build their future? Now is an opportunity for every parent, teacher, and student to be a scientist investigating how life has changed with remote learning.
Here are three questions to ask ourselves so that we can design more resilient, effective schools for the future:
● What barriers to learning are more evident during remote learning that may have been there all along?
● What has worked best for your child or family during remote learning?
● What new opportunities has remote learning revealed for you and your child?
I will share themes and quotes from your responses in two weeks to give fuel to the conversation of how to learn from remote learning.
If there is a silver lining to remote learning, I hope it is that we figure out how to upgrade to adjustable seats in our schools; seats that can adapt to fit the beautiful variety of brains, minds, and hearts that fill them.