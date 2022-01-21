It is with inspiration that I write this letter in gratitude to the youth presenters from two NH youth groups who came together for a virtual program for the Monadnock Regional Middle High School. These groups met virtually to create a prevention education presentation and to assist MRMS in establishing our own middle school group, Monadnock Youth Pack.
The Dover Youth to Youth (Y2Y) group is a youth empowerment program taking on the threat of alcohol and drug abuse. This group is coordinated with Dana Mitchell, the Coordinator, from the Dover Police Department.
The Monadnock Youth Coalition (MYC) is a youth group founded from the YMCA Community Coalition that represents the “Youth Voice “and helps prevent youth substance use in youth ages 11-17 in Keene and Swanzey. From this coalition stems a youth group that meets once a week. This youth group hosts events, conducts focus group discussions, and lends a youth focus to the issues affecting our community. This youth group works towards educating peers and the community about youth substance use. The Monadnock Youth Group works with Gianna Ricco, Youth Group Coalition Coordinator, and Peter Sebert, Community Coalition Director, Keene Family YMCA.
The Monadnock Youth Pack held its first meeting this week and is excited to continue the work of and with Dover Youth to Youth and Monadnock Youth Coalition to empower our students and help youth in communities and across the state.