I am honored to volunteer as this year’s Community Impact Ambassador for the Monadnock United Way’s (MUW) annual campaign. MUW envisions a region free of child abuse and neglect and filled with opportunities for education and financial stability so that people of all ages can realize their dreams. I believe deeply in that vision and in MUW’s work in the three focus areas of children, education, financial stability and basic needs.
You may wonder how MUW chose those specific areas. Let me share some stark facts with you about our community:
Our region has the third-highest rate of child abuse and neglect in the state
Children in this region score lower than the rest of the state in English and math
The poverty rate in Cheshire County is 1 in 4, compared to the state rate of 1 in 5
MUW will invest $1.5 million in 2020 toward evidence-based strategies — bringing all sectors of our community together to solve these issues and ensure that our region remains vibrant. Some of MUW’s investments for 2020 include:
The Monadnock Home Visiting Alliance, MUW’s pilot collective of four agencies, assists and encourages families through the joys and challenges they face during a child’s first years.
The Monadnock Food Pantries Collective, a collaboration of seven food pantries, increases the smaller pantries’ access to fresh produce and gives the participating programs better buying power at the wholesale level.
The River Center Money Matters program provides free tax preparation, workshops about financial tools and individual money coaching.
Monadnock Family Service’s Monadnock Substance Abuse Services offers alcohol and drug crisis and counseling services 24 hours a day.
We close our books on this campaign on December 31. MUW is in urgent need of your support in order to raise our annual goal of $1.937 million for these important community initiatives.
Will you be a part of the solution? Please consider making a gift today by going to muw.org or text “MUW” to 41444.
Sincerely,
ELLEN MENDELSON,
Community Impact Ambassador
Monadnock United Way