On Sunday, Sept. 21, we were pleased to host the second annual “Books in Bloom” garden soiree at our home to raise funds for the renovation and upgrade of the Mount Caesar Union Library in Swanzey. We were so gratified by the outpouring of support from our community for this event. Neighbors met neighbors. Ideas were shared, and friendships re-enforced or new ones were made. The common bond was love of our Community and overwhelming support of tiny staff at the Library.
None of this would have been possible without the support of the Board of Trustees of the Library and a very involved and active Capital Campaign Committee. We also would publicly like to thank the following businesses for their contributions to our Silent Auction: Keene Country Club, Brentwood Golf Club, Shattuck Golf Club, Bridget’s Skin and Nails, Mia Capelli Salon, Adventure Limousine, Harley Davidson, Lynne Bales Musician, Life is Sweet, Keene Confections, Mon Ami Jewelry, Monadnock Aviation, Inn of the Tartan Fox, Artist, Jeanne Maguire Thieme, Thomas Transportation, Monadnock Radio Group, Marianne Harvey, Chebaco Kennels and One Stop Country Pet.
We are proud to be part of a such a caring and sharing community. Thank you all!
KATHY and SAMIR HABIBY
24 Sawyers Crossing Road
Swanzey