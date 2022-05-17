We continue to be humbled by the abundant generosity of so many individuals and businesses who consistently support our mission here at Hundred Nights.
During the month of May, you can be good to the earth and support our organization by purchasing a reusable shopping bag at the Keene Hannaford store on West Street. Each time a $2.50 Community Bag is purchased, $1 will be donated to Hundred Nights. Shoppers can also purchase reusable Community Bags via Hannaford-To-Go online (www.hannaford.com/departments). Visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com for more information.
Don’t miss the Touch-A-Truck family event on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Monadnock Regional High School. Admission for children is $5, and adults have the option of paying $1 or providing a non-perishable food item for the Hundred Night’s resource center (such as coffee, hot chocolate, powdered creamer, individually packaged snacks, cup of soup noodles/mac and cheese).
Event sponsors are Fenton Family Dealerships, Septic Pro and Amer Electric. If you would like to display a truck of any kind, please contact Kyle Barrett at 603-209-3824 or email barretts2013@yahoo.com to be assigned a space.
The annual NH Gives event, administered by the N.H. Center for NonProfits, is right around the corner. For 24 hours — from 5 p.m. on June 7 to 5 p.m. on June 8 — donors will be able to contribute to registered nonprofits, such as Hundred Nights, during the self-described “giving flash mob.” Learn more at https://www.nhgives.org.
And the latest effort of JoAnn and Bill Fenton, co-chairs for the Hundred Nights Capital Campaign, raised $15,145 during the month of April. A Facebook online campaign was conducted with the promise of dollar-for-dollar matching funds from Fenton Family Dealerships, up to a total of $10,000. The generosity of the greater community brought in $5,145, and Bill Fenton decided to meet his maximum $10,000 pledge by adding the remaining funds, bringing the total raised to $15,145.
Over 85 percent of the total $5.5 million needed has been reached, leaving the organization with the task of procuring the final $835,000 for the new building, which will be located on the corner of Community Way and 122 Water St. in Keene.
The mission of Hundred Nights Inc. is to provide shelter and crisis related services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness year-round. To make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit www.hundrednightsinc.org or contact Mindy Cambiar, executive director: 603-352-5197 or hundrednightsinc@gmail.com.
MINDY CAMBIAR, Executive Director
Hundred Nights Inc.
17 Lamson St.
Keene