Congratulations to Pathways for Keene for still another successful Four on the Fourth foot race. It takes planning and a whole lot of volunteers to carry off that project year after year.
It also takes generous donors. A special thanks goes to Works Bakery Café and Starbucks’ on West Street for their kind donations of warm bagels and cold cream cheese and coffee to spark tired racers. The coffee and bagels table is a popular stop at every race. It couldn’t happen without our faithful suppliers.
For many years, the same team of worker bees has “womanned” the table. Thank you dear friends, Armando and Cathy Laine.
Sincerely,
CAROL JEFFERY
56 Swanzey Factory Road
North Swanzey