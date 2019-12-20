Dear Greater Keene Community,
The United Church of Christ in Keene (the church at the head of the square) is delighted to announce a new community Christmas event for 2019, a Live Nativity!
We are especially excited because it is yet another way to invite the community into our newly renovated Elsie Priest Children’s Park, completed this summer with the help of Eversource, Community clubs, and many, many volunteers.
We’re hosting this as an Open House from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22. All ages are welcome! Our animals are coming from Animal Craze in Winchendon, Mass. We’ll have sheep, goats, a donkey and an alpaca, all tended by Company staff and child-friendly. We plan to stage four Nativity scenes with live costumed actors. Guests will tour the displays, with children picking up stickers at each station. Our Boy Scout Troop (No. 302) is building the manger. Twinkling lights, music, and a large star will transform the park into a real wonderland. After a chilly tour, guests can warm up in our Dining Room with hot chocolate, cookies and donuts, Christmas carols, and free Christmas books for children. The event is free of charge. Free parking is available behind the church.
We’re looking forward to making this yet another wonderful Keene tradition for families and community members during the Holiday season. We hope to see you there!
PASTOR CINDY BAGLEY
Senior Minister
United Church of Christ
23 Central Square
Keene