What organization has been offering advice to farmers, forest owners and families for more than one hundred years? Yes, it’s the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension! Let’s look at this important source of trusted, science-based information offered to residents of Cheshire County.
The Food and Agriculture Program helps farm businesses receive technical assistance. This leads to greater profitability and environmental sustainability. For example, the New Farmer’s School has been very popular with its online and in-person programs for those motivated to begin an agricultural enterprise.
Natural Resources helps landowners create forest stewardship plans that yield both forest products and tax revenue to local communities. Landowners can also consult with staff about improving wildlife habitat and managing invasive species.
Cheshire County has a very strong 4-H program focused on animal science. Many dedicated adults guide youth in the practical care of animals through dairy, beef, equine, sheep and rabbit clubs. Healthy living, civic engagement and STEM programs are also available. Food and Nutrition programs provide direct outreach to help families build knowledge of nutrition and cooking skills.
I have served on the Advisory Council for a decade. I am one of 162 volunteers who contribute to the success of this program in Cheshire County. For every one dollar the taxpayer spent in 2021 toward these programs, UNH provided $2.32 of statewide resources to county residents. I urge readers visit their website at extension.unh.edu. Learn about all that Extension has to offer.