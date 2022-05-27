The successful Touch-A-Truck fundraiser to benefit Hundred Nights, organized by Kyle and Tammy Barrett, included a legion of volunteers and enthusiastic crowd of attendees who were able to view 17 trucks, visit 13 vendors and take a chance to win one of three bicycles. Those lucky winners were Fritz Mohr, Alicia Morrison and Charles Richwine.
We’d like to thank the following participants.
Sponsors included: Fenton Family Dealerships, Amer Electric, Septic Pro, Chaos & Kindness (donated two bicycles), DA Brothers Construction (donated one bicycle and three helmets), Subway donated four $25 gift cards, SK Lawncare donated a $375 gift card for their services and two additional $50 gift cards, Boy Scout Troop 311, Charles Anderson, CJ the DJ, DJ Matte-J.
Vehicles were provided by: Eversource, Cheshire County Sheriff, Swanzey Fire Department, Shane’s Trucking, Cashman Racing, Keene Auto Body, Feeding Tiny Tummies, First Student Schoolbus, Chris Lane Enterprises, Ridley’s Trucking, U.S. Cellular, N.H. Department of Transportation, Triple T Trucking, Keene Police Dept.
Volunteers included many individuals and the Keene Interact Club, Swanzey Saddles, Swampbat Ribby, Swanzey Police Department, and Keene Police Officer O’Donnell and the K9 Unit.
We appreciate the ongoing community efforts to support the work of Hundred Nights!