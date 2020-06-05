The best comes out in people during times of distress. And this pandemic is surely one of those times. We at CVTC are full of gratitude for the doctors, nurses, and health-care workers who enter the danger zone every day in an effort to heal those who have gotten ill.
Many others are baking bread, sewing masks, or making phone calls to check in with those who are alone. So too, Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) volunteer drivers are on task, continuing their self-assignments of taking people where they need to go. Our courageous drivers are using all precautionary measures such as sterile wipes, facemasks, and distanced seating.
Most of our rides lately are to the grocery and pharmacy, as doctors have canceled non-emergency medical appointments. When life boots up, the ride requests for those canceled doctor appointments will once again ring through our phone lines. Our Transportation Coordinators and volunteers will be off and running.
How can you support our efforts, to keep our operation running smoothly? Consider becoming a volunteer driver. CVTC continues to fulfill our essential mission to optimize health, well-being and independence by serving our riders and getting them where they need to go. Another way to help out is to make a thoughtful donation.
NH Gives — an initiative of the NH Center for Nonprofits on June 9 and 10 — is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to build community, connect donors to local nonprofits, and generate excitement about the nonprofit sector.
CVTC makes things work for people who need a ride to essential destinations. Help us ramp up to ensure that CVTC is there to meet the need, now and in the days to come.
Thank you,
ELLEN AVERY
CVTC Executive Director
Peterborough