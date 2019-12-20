I believe in kindness and good. Last Saturday, Dec. 7, at about 7 p.m., I was shopping for groceries at Market Basket in Keene/Swanzey.
I had figured out that exactly what I needed for the month, and was ever so careful to get bargains. While shopping I knew I only had $175 and that I couldn’t go over that amount, as it was all the money I had.
So figuring I had enough, I picked up a few extras like chocolate chips and sugar so I could do some holiday baking.
The store was very very busy. I got in line and loaded my groceries to the conveyor belt. I looked down at the register and realized I was way over $200.
I turned around and apologized to the couple behind me, as then I knew it was going to take a while to subtract the items that I couldn’t afford.
I was so embarrassed and had the cashier subtract things.
Next thing I knew the couple behind me was putting his credit card into the machine, paying for the groceries that I didn’t have enough money for.
I couldn’t believe it, I was shaking, crying. In all my years, I’ve always tried just to be nice to people, and do the next right thing.
It feels like it has come full circle. I am blessed beyond measure to the Christmas miracles.
I just want to publicly thank the kind couple. They didn’t tell me their names; they had just moved back to the area after being away for 30 years. And I believe they said Nelson, N.H.
Please, whoever knows them, pass this along.
They brightened my day. I have continued just being kind and I will continue paying it forward.
Merry Christmas.
Love,
BONNIE GARRAPY
Homestead Place
Brattleboro