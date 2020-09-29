I am writing on behalf of the Monadnock Humane Society to express our sincere gratitude to the greater Monadnock community for making the 32nd Walk for Animals an overwhelming success.
Despite the pandemic and its multiple impacts, our community pulled together and helped us raise over $42,000 to help the animals of our region. This money helps the homeless animals in our shelter as well as supports the many vital programs provided by MHS to the community including the Animal Safety Net and the Pet Food Pantry.
Eight-five community members registered as Walkers for the event and each walker fundraised to help us meet our goal on behalf of MHS. While these walkers typically walk their animals together at the Dillant-Hopkins airport, this year each walker did their favorite walk on their own and joined together with other fundraisers during an on-line video presentation that featured MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth, committee members, and walkers.
The Walk for Animals also featured raffle packages made possible by the generous in-kind donations of multiple local businesses. Please visit our website at www.mhswalkforanimals.com to see a complete list of all the businesses who donated to the Walk.
We are grateful for the generosity of the community and the efforts of our walkers, volunteers and MHS staff. Thank you to everyone who supported this event and MHS in an incredibly challenging year.
With gratitude,
LEE RIGBY and LINDSAY CARTER
Co-chairs of the Walk for Animals